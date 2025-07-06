Top Bank Stocks Worth Watching – July 6th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Citigroup are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares issued by banking institutions, representing partial ownership in those companies. Holders of bank stocks may receive dividend payouts tied to the bank’s profitability and typically have voting rights on corporate matters. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as interest‐rate fluctuations, credit risk, and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,443,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,274,525. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.13. 6,541,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,583. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,229,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

