The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

