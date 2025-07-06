The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $371.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.