The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $124.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.11 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

