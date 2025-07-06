The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $603.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $725.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

