Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.32 and traded as high as $63.83. Tencent shares last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 846,852 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Tencent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCEHY

Tencent Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $583.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. Research analysts expect that Tencent Holding Ltd. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5102 dividend. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Tencent’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Tencent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.