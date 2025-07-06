Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 985 Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.18% of Sanmina worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $251,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

