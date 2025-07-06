Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.15.

Shares of PRU opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

