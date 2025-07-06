Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $331.94 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

