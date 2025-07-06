Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 226.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,880 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Copart were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Copart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Copart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

