Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 776,775 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776,775 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grab were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Grab by 7,238.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.87 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

