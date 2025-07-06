Target Hospitality (TH) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Target Hospitality to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million $71.26 million 17.06 Target Hospitality Competitors $3.98 billion $328.73 million 32.93

Target Hospitality’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality’s peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Target Hospitality and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 12.71% 11.34% 6.94% Target Hospitality Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Target Hospitality and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 2 1 1 2.75 Target Hospitality Competitors 531 1567 3006 49 2.50

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

