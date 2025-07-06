Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.