T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $16,614,237.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares in the company, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock worth $144,455,659. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.