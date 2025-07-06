Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as high as C$8.08. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 203,666 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 264.73%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

