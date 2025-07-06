Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,528 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $888,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,429,000 after purchasing an additional 911,857 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE SUI opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.48, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 670.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SUI

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.