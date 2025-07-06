Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 45,865 PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (NASDAQ:PQJA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (NASDAQ:PQJA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.29% of PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.
PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January Price Performance
PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55.
PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PQJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (NASDAQ:PQJA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.