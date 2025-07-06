Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 45,865 PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (NASDAQ:PQJA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (NASDAQ:PQJA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.29% of PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 million and a PE ratio of 30.49. PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55.

The PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (PQJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Invesco QQQ Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. PQJA was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

