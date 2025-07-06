Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.