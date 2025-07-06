Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 40,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 480.6% in the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 116,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.