State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research downgraded State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

