Stage Harbor Financial LLC Sells 341 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,453,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $180.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average of $175.49. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

