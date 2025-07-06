SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 44,409,278 shares trading hands.

SPI Energy Stock Down 10.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPI Energy stock. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Free Report) by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,348 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPI Energy worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

