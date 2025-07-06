Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) versus Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) Head-To-Head Survey

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Spectrum Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $31.99 million 0.29 -$3.70 million ($0.67) -1.23 Spectrum Brands $2.96 billion 0.47 $124.80 million $2.09 27.07

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Brands 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 416.15%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. Given Sow Good’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -29.42% -20.77% -12.05% Spectrum Brands 2.02% 5.20% 2.87%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Sow Good on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

