Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $85.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $77.00 price objective on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $330,328.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,814,089.79. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,319,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after buying an additional 92,418 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 750,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 186,729 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.34. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.02%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

