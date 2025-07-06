SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Cut by Viewpoint Capital Management LLC

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,440,000 after buying an additional 95,059 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.27 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

