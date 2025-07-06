SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $448.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

