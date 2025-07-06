Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.37. 304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

