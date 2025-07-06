Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.92. Sohu.com shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 62,251 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $414.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 906,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 71,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 159,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

