SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 111.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out -0.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 2 4.00 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 339 1963 2118 79 2.43

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 17.71%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50% SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 26.27% 10.68% 3.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million $172.78 million 15.51 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $1.44 billion $293.45 million 44.91

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust rivals beat SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

