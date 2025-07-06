Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) vs. Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Head to Head Survey

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) and Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Advanced Medical Isotope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 6 1 3.00 Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus target price of $22.81, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Advanced Medical Isotope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 36.59% 13.60% 6.22% Advanced Medical Isotope -6,249.02% N/A -149.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Advanced Medical Isotope”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $236.90 million 9.67 $220.02 million $1.89 12.90 Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,765.67 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance and lending to middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

