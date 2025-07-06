Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (SHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 3.0836 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHKLY opened at $147.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $147.85.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.