Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (SHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 3.0836 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHKLY opened at $147.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49. Sinotruk has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $147.85.

Get Sinotruk (Hong Kong) alerts:

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.