Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 219 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,884.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,324.49. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

