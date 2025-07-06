Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Aviva PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after acquiring an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

