Simmons Bank Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

