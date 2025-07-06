Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,928,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

