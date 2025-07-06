Simmons Bank Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after acquiring an additional 562,783 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,289 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $76.49 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

