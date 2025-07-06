Simmons Bank Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $504.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.62. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.40.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

