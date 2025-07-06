Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,379 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $257,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

