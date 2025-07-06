Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 201 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Boeing were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.