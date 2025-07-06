Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,217 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,334,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,861,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,046.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 719,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after buying an additional 697,048 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

