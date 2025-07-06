Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Lowers Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 1.04% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

ISEP opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

