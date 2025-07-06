Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $456,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 219,965 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DexCom by 902.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 288,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $117.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $124,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,199,664.30. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,445.60. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

