Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $789,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,972,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,272,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,117,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 20.0%

IEFA stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.