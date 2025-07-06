Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $616,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $546.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

