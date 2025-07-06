Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amgen were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,721,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,475,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,245,881,000 after acquiring an additional 352,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,676,183,000 after purchasing an additional 875,254 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $298.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.99. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

