Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $430,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

EQWL stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $111.99.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

