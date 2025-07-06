Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,835,000 after buying an additional 2,037,968 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,711,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,601.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 806,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

