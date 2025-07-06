Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 7,223 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.38 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

