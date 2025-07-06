Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,923,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369,005 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,722 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

