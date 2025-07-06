Sierra Ocean LLC Sells 66 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sierra Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5%

LOW stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe's Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

